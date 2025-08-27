Woman Covered Most Of The Upfront Costs In A Weekend Trip With Friends, But One Of Them Assumed That They Wouldn’t Have To Pay Her Back

Money and friendships don’t always perfectly mix.

Imagine going on a trip with some friends. Would you think it would be fair for everyone to split the bills evenly, or would it be better to split the bills based on what everyone actually did and used?

This woman planned a weekend trip with her friends and offered to take care of upfront payments.

After their trip, she decided to split the costs based on each person’s actual use.

Now, she’s wondering if she made the wrong decision.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for not splitting costs evenly on a trip after I covered most of it up front? A few weeks ago, some close friends and I planned a weekend trip together. Nothing fancy, just a cabin rental, groceries, and gas, but enough that it took a little coordination. I offered to book the place since I had the time, and I also put the groceries on my card while we were there to make things simple.

This woman had extra money, which is why she didn’t mind covering some of the costs upfront.

Everyone agreed we’d sort it out after. What I didn’t mention (because it didn’t seem relevant at the time) is that I recently had a bit of financial cushion. A CA$1,700 win on Jackpot City casino gave me enough to have a bit of breathing room. That’s part of why I didn’t mind covering things upfront. It felt good to be able to help make the trip happen smoothly.

After their trip, she put together the costs and split them among the three of them.

Anyway, after we got back, I put together the costs and split them based on what people actually used or committed to. It wasn’t just a straight three-way divide. For example, one friend barely ate any of the shared meals and brought their own snacks. Another drove separately. So I adjusted the breakdown slightly to reflect that, thinking it would be more fair.

One of her friends complained about it.

Well, one of them didn’t take it well. She messaged me saying that I’d already “taken care of things,” so she assumed I was covering more of the cost as a gesture. She even said, “It’s not like you’re hurting for money right now.”

She explained why it wasn’t fair to split everything evenly.

That rubbed me the wrong way. I explained I wasn’t trying to profit off the trip or make anyone feel bad. I just didn’t think it was fair to split everything perfectly evenly when our usage wasn’t. She paid, but things have been tense since.

Now, she’s wondering if she did it wrong.

Another friend said I probably should’ve just split it equally to avoid drama. So now, I’m wondering, was I wrong for trying to be exact with the money? Especially after fronting everything?

Sometimes being fair can backfire, but was her friend wrong to complain?

Let’s see how others react to this story on Reddit.

Fairness doesn’t always look fair when it’s not working in your favor.

