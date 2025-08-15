Woman Got Cut Off In Traffic By A Rude Driver, So She Took Her Revenge With A Bag Of Frozen Peas

Even the calmest people can snap when pushed too far.

If a driver cut you off and then yelled at you in road rage, would you go on your way and try to forget about the crazy driver, or would you track down the driver to get revenge?

This woman was driving home from the grocery store when a rude driver cut her off.

So when she spotted his parked car a few blocks later, she made sure to carry out the pettiest revenge.

Read the story below to find out more.

Revenge on a Road Rager I was in my 20s, and I was driving home from the grocery store. This guy in a convertible cut me off in rush hour traffic. It was really sudden, and I narrowly avoided hitting him. I honked at him, more out of alarm than anything else.

This woman called out the driver of the convertible car.

I said, “Hey, you might not have noticed it, but I was already occupying the physical space that you just pulled your car into.” He started screaming at me and flipping me off repeatedly, furious that I had dared to honk at him.

He started driving really slowly in the left turn lane… until the light turned yellow. Then he zipped through at the last minute. He was flipping me off one last time as he made it through the light and I didn’t.

She saw the same car parked in front of an apartment building.

My heart was still racing from the near miss and the ensuing confrontation. A few blocks later, I noticed the exact same car sitting in front of an apartment building. I pulled over and tried to decide the best course of action. That’s when I noticed the peas. I had bought a bag of frozen peas for some reason, and they were sitting there on top of my grocery bag, daring me to use them for revenge instead of whatever dish I was planning on making with them.

She dumped all the peas into the driver’s seat.

Did I mention that the top of his convertible was still down? So, yeah, I opened up the peas (dinner be damned) and dumped them all over the driver’s seat. Anyway, I never got to witness the results of my petty revenge, but I can imagine it. Clearly, me honking at him enraged him, so I wish I could have seen what finding a bag of thawed-out peas on the seat of his BMW did to him!

Leaving a convertible top down is just asking for something bad to happen!

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Revenge is a dish best served cold.

