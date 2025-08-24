Woman Offered A Babysitter For Her Child-Free Wedding, But She’s Anticipating That Her Sister Will Simply Sneak Her Baby Into The Ceremony

Setting clear expectations is key when planning big life events.

WIBTA if I rescinded my offer to hire a babysitter for my child-free wedding I’m getting married in a little less than a month. My partner and I decided back in November to have a child-free wedding. Shortly after making this decision, a bridesmaid and my sister announced they were pregnant.

We made it clear at Christmas with the family, and went over it again at Easter that we were still having a child-free wedding, but we would offer to pay for a babysitter who would be about 5 minutes away from the venue. Cut to Father’s Day (June 15th), and my sister mentions something to us. She thinks her baby should be fine at the wedding as long as she is holding him.

I stopped her and reminded her that we are having a child-free wedding. She responded, “Then, I guess we aren’t going.” I told her about the offer for a babysitter close by, but she didn’t respond. So I said I respect whatever decision she makes and left it at that.

Currently, I have not heard anything else from my sister, but I know she called my mom to complain about it. She claimed she was never told about the wedding was child-free. Thinking back, it’s possible they didn’t know as they often don’t join family events because they are “sick.” I also don’t think she ever took the effort to RSVP online, so she may not have seen the invitation was only for her and her husband.

My bridesmaid has decided to organize her own arrangements for the baby, so she won’t need to use the babysitter. I’m now considering rescinding my offer for a babysitter. It will cost us easily $300 to rent the space and pay the sitter.

I would not be surprised if they will cancel last minute despite saying they will come and need the babysitter. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t respect the no-child rule and tried to sneak the baby into the reception.

However, they do not have the money to pay for their own sitter, so by doing so, I will be essentially uninviting them from the wedding. It probably goes without saying at this point, but yes, my relationship with my sister has been strained for many years. WIBTA if I told my sister the offer for a babysitter was off the table?

You can’t please everyone, but you can stand by your choices.

