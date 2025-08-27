Woman Was Tired Of People Parking Illegally In The Fire Lane, But Despite Their Rudeness, She Chose Patience Over Payback

Respecting the rules makes everyone’s job easier.

If a customer ignored the rules and made your job harder, would you be nice anyway, or would you seek revenge?

This woman noticed customers ignoring the “No Parking” sign on the fire lane, even when she would point out that it was a fire lane.

She’s really getting fed up of these types of customers.

People parking in the fire lane. People often park in my store’s fire lane even though there is a no parking sign. It’s my biggest pet peeve. Our fire lane is also the path to where we push shopping carts for customers to get. Whenever someone parks there, they are actively preventing me from doing my job. I ask them to move, and these people get so petulant and childlike with me.

This woman respects other people’s property.

First off all, I’m trying to keep from hitting your car. I heavily believe in respecting others’ property, so I try to be careful when maneuvering around cars with my carts. Even if I do hit their car, they have no case because it’s illegally parked.

Another customer parked in the fire lane.

Today, a man parked so close to the curb I had to squeeze my buggies past. He had to get to the Redbox that’s in front of our store. Me: I need to squeeze past. Him: As long as you don’t hit my car. This irked me as it is a marked fire lane.

She told him it’s a fire lane, but he didn’t care.

Me: It’s a fire lane. You’re not supposed to park here. Him: I don’t care what kind of lane it is, as long as you don’t hit my car. I was annoyed, but I let it go. I’m a person that believes in thinking before acting, but I’m starting to lose my self-restraint.

She was able to control her emotions and kept herself from doing something bad.

It’s like when the intrusive thoughts come, I want to hit one of these cars. But my cooler head prevails. Sometimes, I wish I didn’t have the self-restraint that I do.

Self-control is a strength, especially when others test your patience.

