A Customer Said A Chili’s Worker Made Her Feel Uncomfortable When She Dined In Alone

There are a ton of TikTok videos out there that highlight how customer service seems to have gone down the tubes in recent years, but this viral video is different.

It comes to us from a woman named Julia and she talked about how a trip to a Chili’s restaurant to pick up some food got weird because of an employee.

Julia told viewers, “This is your sign not to go to Chili’s at 10 pm by yourself.”

She continued, “Tonight I decided to go to Chili’s to get my chicken bacon ranch quesadilla. I go up to the to-go station and this old man comes up me. He’s like, ‘What’s the name?’ Seems pretty normal. I said it’s under Julia and he goes ‘Ok,’ goes back and gets it, reads the label, and he’s like, ‘Oh these quesadillas are so good.’

Julia then said, “I’m like, OK, we’re connecting, this is great, we’re friends. I’m like, yeah, they’re so good, I get them every single time. I’m thinking this is so awesome, right, he’s so nice.”

But then things got weird…

The TikTokker told viewers, “He hands me my order and I’m about to walk out and he goes, ‘Wait, be careful tonight.’ I was like, okay, I will, and he was like, ‘No, be careful.’ Then I turn around and I was like, what do you mean? He goes, ‘You better be careful I don’t follow you home because I love those quesadillas so much.'”

Julia added, “I never ran so fast in my life. What do you mean?”

This guy was definitely a creeper!

Why?

