September 14, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Customer Said A Chili’s Worker Made Her Feel Uncomfortable When She Dined In Alone

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in her car

TikTok/@juliasaysstuff

There are a ton of TikTok videos out there that highlight how customer service seems to have gone down the tubes in recent years, but this viral video is different.

It comes to us from a woman named Julia and she talked about how a trip to a Chili’s restaurant to pick up some food got weird because of an employee.

woman talking about chili's

TikTok/@juliasaysstuff

Julia told viewers, “This is your sign not to go to Chili’s at 10 pm by yourself.”

She continued, “Tonight I decided to go to Chili’s to get my chicken bacon ranch quesadilla. I go up to the to-go station and this old man comes up me. He’s like, ‘What’s the name?’ Seems pretty normal. I said it’s under Julia and he goes ‘Ok,’ goes back and gets it, reads the label, and he’s like, ‘Oh these quesadillas are so good.’

woman in her car

TikTok/@juliasaysstuff

Julia then said, “I’m like, OK, we’re connecting, this is great, we’re friends. I’m like, yeah, they’re so good, I get them every single time. I’m thinking this is so awesome, right, he’s so nice.”

But then things got weird…

The TikTokker told viewers, “He hands me my order and I’m about to walk out and he goes, ‘Wait, be careful tonight.’ I was like, okay, I will, and he was like, ‘No, be careful.’ Then I turn around and I was like, what do you mean? He goes, ‘You better be careful I don’t follow you home because I love those quesadillas so much.'”

Julia added, “I never ran so fast in my life. What do you mean?”

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@juliasaysstuff

Check out the video.

@juliasaysstuff

Just a little psa #chilis #psa #dontdoit #foryoup #foryou

♬ original sound – Jules 🙂

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 2.26.32 PM A Customer Said A Chilis Worker Made Her Feel Uncomfortable When She Dined In Alone

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 2.26.57 PM A Customer Said A Chilis Worker Made Her Feel Uncomfortable When She Dined In Alone

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 25 at 2.27.24 PM A Customer Said A Chilis Worker Made Her Feel Uncomfortable When She Dined In Alone

This guy was definitely a creeper!

Why?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter