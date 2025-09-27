A Customer Told Them They Had To Be Nicer To Their Workers, But They Had No Idea What She Was Talking About

Well, this is a strange one…

Customer told me to be nicer to my staff. “At work yesterday (clothes and homeware shop) I hopped on the tills and was serving customers. A woman returned an online purchase and then said to me ‘ I really think you just need be a bit nicer to your staff’.

Huh?

Me ” I’m Sorry…what?” Customer ” You should really be nicer to your staff.” I was gobsmacked. Literally no idea where this came from, the only interactions I had with other staff while she was there were the following : ” Hi Josh can you pop that in the bin please?” for actual customer information that could get us sued under GDPR rules, and, “Hey Sarah, love your jumper!” I’m not even full management and I didn’t need to hop on tills I did it to help out the staff on tills. I was passing through another department and saw there was a queue. Really ****** me off as I have pushed towards a nicer work environment where I am because I have worked under proper horrible militant managers who were borderline bullies and made working life hell.

They were totally confused by this.

Seriously why say that? And for the record they are not “my staff” they are my colleagues. Honestly, worst part about working retail is the general public.”

Some customers go out of their way to be difficult…and confusing.

