A Driver Said Her Kia Broke Down In The Middle Of A Road When She Was Driving With Her Family

You never really know when or where your car might quit on you, so it’s best to keep your wits about you when you’re behind the wheel.

Just ask this TikTokker who posted a video on TikTok and talked about the scary experience she had while she was driving and her 2014 Kia Sorrento decided to stop working.

The TikTokker said, “The motor just stopped working and the car slowed down to a full stop in the middle of the road. We got out of the car safely, but it was an extremely dangerous situation.”

She later went to a Kia dealership and they told her that her model of car had been having engine problems.

Confused, the woman asked why there wasn’t a recall and the dealership worker told her, “Kia just couldn’t spend the money to recall all of the cars and change all the motors on the cars because it would just, it would be too expensive.”

The TikTokker said, “I was like, ‘So, we could have died.’ Like, we genuinely could have died. We could have been rear ended going 110 on the highway. The car stops in the middle of the road. There’s nothing we can do. And your excuse, or what you’re telling me right now is, ‘Oh, we know we’re in the wrong, but it’s just too much money to recall the cars and change all the motors.’”

The workers at the dealership didn’t seem to take her situation too seriously and they offered the woman a 2021 Kia for $25,800.

She explained, “Actually, I said, if we’re gonna spend $25,000, it’s not gonna be a Kia after what you just told me, after what we’ve just experienced. That’s not a deal. We’re not gaining anything out of this.”

She added, “What’s your excuse on that? What’s your excuse? The engine broke because the pipes were clogged. That’s why the oil was burning. There was no oxygen, but you know that.”

Take a look at the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she called Kia directly to complain about her experience.

Check out what happened!

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTok user weighed in.

That was a dangerous situation!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!