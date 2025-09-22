A Group Of People Swimming In Their Underwear Messed With His Laundry, So He Got Revenge By Throwing Their Clothes Away

Folks, I’m not one to lecture anyone, but let me give you a life lesson…

NEVER MESS WITH SOMEONE’S LAUNDRY.

It won’t end well, trust me…

Which brings us to today’s story!

Read on and see how this guy got some epic revenge on some folks who had the audacity to screw with his clothes.

Take my clothes out of the dryer? Have fun walking home in your underwear. “This happened about 15 years ago in Jackson, MS. My then girlfriend and I were living in an apartment complex on the outskirts of Jackson. We didn’t have a washer or dryer in the apartment yet, so we had to use the community coin operated units attached to the leasing office and pool. One night, after I had returned home from work, I wanted to get some laundry done so I could just relax the next day. So, I took my laundry basket across the parking lot, ran them through the wash cycle, then came back from my unit to put them in the dryer. When I got back to my unit again, I realized a stray wet sock had stuck to the side of the basket, so I had to run back over to throw it in.

Oh, no!

When I got to the dryer (which was the only one in use at that point), I found my clothes had been removed from the dryer (tossed into the dryer below it) and a few shirts, jeans, and socks in its place. They smelled like chlorine, so I had a pretty good idea what happened here. To confirm, I snuck around the back and spied three late teen/early 20s swimming in their underwear. It was mid August, so I figured they had jumped in with their sweaty clothes on, then found a paid for dryer running and decided to save the $1 and screw me over instead. I was pretty mad about what I found, so I switched the clothes back, and was about to put their wet clothes in the lower dryer again before I had a better idea.

Hahahahaha.

I took their clothes, walked over to the large garbage can, and tossed their clothes under the garage bag between the liner and the inside of the garbage can. Then, I waited the last 25 minutes and took my clothes back as quickly as I could. I guess I wasn’t quick enough, because I heard some panicked voices calling after me when I was almost back inside my apartment. “Hey! Excuse me! Wait!” I locked the door behind me, but a few seconds after, there was loud knocking on my door. I opened the door, and before me stood a dripping wet young woman and two equally wet young men. They immediately accuse me of stealing their clothes. I simply said “Well, no, these are mine. I had the only dryer in use at the time. The top one to the far left.” I knew they wouldn’t come out and say they stole my dryer, so I just kept staring at them, then asked if there was anything else they needed. They tried to say I must have been mistaken, and taken their clothes also, so I pulled my laundry basket out and shifted some clothes around and said “Nope! They’re all mine!”

I think they learned their lesson…

They were forced to give it up and walk back to wherever they came from in their underwear. The worst part is that it had been a hot and rainy summer up to that point, so the mosquitos were out in full force. I’m sure that was an itchy walk home.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual had a lot to say.

And this reader weighed in.

If you mess with someone’s laundry, YOU WILL PAY DEARLY.

If at all possible.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.