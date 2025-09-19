A Lexus Dealership Tried To Convince A Customer They Needed A New Engine, But This Mechanic Said They Only Needed A $200 Coil

Are there any car dealerships left that aren’t trying to rip folks off…?

That’s the big question, my friends!

And, based on this video, it’s not looking good…

A mechanic named Victor showed TikTok viewers what he had to deal with after a customer brought their vehicle to him AFTER they went to a dealership first.

A 2011 Lexus C2 200 came into Victor’s shop and he told viewers that someone at the dealership where the car came from told him there was something wrong with the motor.

Victor took a look at the car and he found an “oil wire on the plug.”

He told viewers, “Came here like this, thinking it needed a motor. Bring me all kinds of insurance paperwork to deal with.”

The mechanic continued, “Don’t need a motor.”

Victor told viewers, “Be careful, folks.. We’re not here to put the **** in people, but there’s a lot of shops that are.”

He added, “It’s a ******* easy fix. $200 ******* coil.”

Good thing this car owner went to see Victor!

Take a look at the video.

Those dealerships sure can be sketchy…

