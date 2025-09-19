September 19, 2025 at 8:49 am

A Lexus Dealership Tried To Convince A Customer They Needed A New Engine, But This Mechanic Said They Only Needed A $200 Coil

by Matthew Gilligan

photos of a lexus

TikTok/@victorshack

Are there any car dealerships left that aren’t trying to rip folks off…?

That’s the big question, my friends!

And, based on this video, it’s not looking good…

A mechanic named Victor showed TikTok viewers what he had to deal with after a customer brought their vehicle to him AFTER they went to a dealership first.

engine of a lexus

TikTok/@victorshack

A 2011 Lexus C2 200 came into Victor’s shop and he told viewers that someone at the dealership where the car came from told him there was something wrong with the motor.

Victor took a look at the car and he found an “oil wire on the plug.”

He told viewers, “Came here like this, thinking it needed a motor. Bring me all kinds of insurance paperwork to deal with.”

lexus with its hood up

TikTok/@victorshack

The mechanic continued, “Don’t need a motor.”

Victor told viewers, “Be careful, folks.. We’re not here to put the **** in people, but there’s a lot of shops that are.”

He added, “It’s a ******* easy fix. $200 ******* coil.”

Good thing this car owner went to see Victor!

interior of a lexus

TikTok/@victorshack

Take a look at the video.

@victorshack

♬ original sound – Victor Shack

Now let’s see what folks said on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 3.53.12 PM A Lexus Dealership Tried To Convince A Customer They Needed A New Engine, But This Mechanic Said They Only Needed A $200 Coil

Another individual was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 3.53.25 PM A Lexus Dealership Tried To Convince A Customer They Needed A New Engine, But This Mechanic Said They Only Needed A $200 Coil

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 08 16 at 3.53.38 PM A Lexus Dealership Tried To Convince A Customer They Needed A New Engine, But This Mechanic Said They Only Needed A $200 Coil

Those dealerships sure can be sketchy…

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter