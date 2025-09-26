A Mom Warned People Against Heating Up Water In Microwaves After Her Daughter Got Burned

Getting burned is NO FUN…

And it can turn into a really serious situation when kids get burned.

That’s what happened to a mom named Kristen, and she took to TikTok to warn parents about heating up water in microwaves after her daughter, Polly, was burned.

Kristen told viewers, “36 hours ago on Sunday night, our microwave cost us a trip to the ER and another trip to the eye doctor. I didn’t share this when it happened because I’m only sharing it with Polly’s permission. And she said, in case it can help someone else to share it.”

She continued, “Polly was getting ready for bed. She was gonna make herself a cup of tea. She put water in a coffee mug and put it in the microwave. Same way she does, every single day. This is not something new. I was standing in the kitchen about 10 feet away from her. She takes the mug out, she puts it on the stove, she has her tea bag. And she drops it into the mug.”

Kristen then said, “When she dropped the teabag it sounded like a gun went off. The water exploded up from the mug right into her face. I ran over and I picked her up by her armpits and I pulled her into the bathroom as quick as I could, put her face into the sink and just started splashing it with the cold water. Just splashing it and splashing it. We did that for a few minutes, then Kevin ran her down to the emergency room.”

She continued, “After they left to go to the hospital, I prayed. I prayed the whole time that her face would be okay. I prayed that her eyes would be okay. Then I went over and I looked in that coffee cup sitting there. I mean it was dry. It was dry. The tea bag was a good 8 to 10 inches away from the cup. I mean it blew it out of it.”

Sarah added, “To blow a whole cup of water out. Everything was dry, it was that hot. It just blew up and it evaporated. We are so blessed, I believe 100 percent splashing the cold water instantly onto that burn is what saved her. It could’ve been so much worse. Her entire face is only a first-degree burn.”

Sarah continued, “They compared it to a sunburn but I can tell you the pain from an actual burn of having boiling water cover your face is different than a sunburn. Around her eye and up in her hairline and some on her finger, is second-degree burns. And last night she developed a little blister inside her eyelid. So we went to the eye doctor today but they said that there’s no damage to her eye.”

She added, “I do think most people are aware of the dangers of heating water in the microwave but in case you don’t. The way a microwave is when it heats the water molecules, it excites them, really quickly. And sometimes, that water becomes super heated which, it’s hotter than boiling. But it doesn’t boil.”

Sarah then said, “It doesn’t even look like it’s doing anything. It’s just still. When you take that water and you disturb the surface when she drops her tea bag in, it causes this rapid boil instantly which results sometimes in an explosion. She is okay. It’s been very painful. And she’s been so tough through it all.”

She ended her video by saying, “I wanted to share for anyone else who didn’t know that was a thing.”

