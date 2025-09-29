A Mom Wasn’t Allowed To Take Time Off From Her Job To Take Care Of Her Sick Kids

If you work with people who have kids, you’re gonna have to accept that they’re gonna have to miss work once in a while because kids get sick…a lot.

But, apparently this woman’s bosses didn’t get the memo.

Her name is Jessica and she talked to TikTok viewers about how a request to take care of her sick kids and miss work didn’t go well.

Jessica told viewers she called into her job two hours before she was supposed to start work because her kids were sick and she wouldn’t be able to come in to cover her shift.

Ninety minutes later, a woman named Gabby called her back, but Jessica was busy and she didn’t answer the phone.

Gabby left Jessica a voicemail and said, “After speaking with Alicia, she would still like you to come in. Please give me a call.”

Jessica told viewers, “I said I wasn’t coming in. I know you would like me to.”

She added, “This is the first time that I’ve called out.”

