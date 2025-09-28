A Mother Warned Her Kids About Harmful Ingredients In Gum, But One Cashier Couldn’t Help But Notice That She Had Filled Her Cart With Soda And Processed Snacks

Everyday errands have a way of showing people’s contradictions in the smallest ways.

One mom’s firm beliefs about how “toxic” gum was didn’t quite match the items that ended up in her shopping cart.

“We don’t chew gum in this family.” I was put on cashier duty a few days back, and of all the people I got that day, this one mother stood out to me the most. As I was scanning her items, she took a small gum pack off one of my displays. She showed it to her kids and asked if they wanted any.

The kid seemed interested, but this mother quickly shut it down.

Child: “Can we get some?” Mom: “Remember, we don’t chew gum in this family.”

She then turned this into a demonstration of sorts.

She then turned the packet around and started reading the ingredients. She pronounced them all correctly, meaning she had memorized and practiced these incredibly long ingredients. Mom: “Look at all these chemicals. Pure poison.”

The customer behind her seems to agree.

Just then, this woman behind them decided to add her two cents. Other Woman: “You know that [some ingredient listed] kills dogs in large amounts? Imagine what that does to kids!”

But then the cashier noticed something amusing.

I finished ringing up this mother’s final products: Doritos, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and a two-liter of Coke.

The irony hung in the air, but this cashier didn’t bother pointing it out.

