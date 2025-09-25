September 25, 2025 at 12:15 pm

A Neighbor Forced Him To Tear Down His Fence, So They Dumped A Huge Load Of Dirt To Mark The Property Line

by Matthew Gilligan

Property lines can cause a lot of conflict, friends…

And here we go again!

Take a look at what this clever lawyer did when he got into a spat about a fence with his neighbor.

We think you’ll get a kick out of it!

A lawyer and his fence.

“A coworker told me this story a few years ago. This happened in the early 2000s.

So we are electricians and he once had something to do at a lawyer’s house. You can imagine a big house and a lot of property, everything was really nice.

What’s this…?

Except on one side of the there was mound of dirt all the way at the property line.

He asked said lawyer about it and he told him that he didn’t like that neighbor and there once a 10 feet/3 meter fence.

Well the neighbor couldn’t stand him as well and had him tear down the fence since the community regulations only allowed 6.5 feet/2 meter fences.

LOL.

Since he is a lawyer, he read the regulations, bought a lot of dirt, build this long 6.5 feet/2 meter pile of dirt AND installed a 6.5 feet/2 meter fence, exactly as the regulations required.

Thats what happens if a petty lawyer doesn’t like you.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user nailed it.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Their neighbor isn’t gonna like this HUGE eyesore.

