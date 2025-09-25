A Neighbor Forced Him To Tear Down His Fence, So They Dumped A Huge Load Of Dirt To Mark The Property Line

Property lines can cause a lot of conflict, friends…

A lawyer and his fence. “A coworker told me this story a few years ago. This happened in the early 2000s. So we are electricians and he once had something to do at a lawyer’s house. You can imagine a big house and a lot of property, everything was really nice.

Except on one side of the there was mound of dirt all the way at the property line. He asked said lawyer about it and he told him that he didn’t like that neighbor and there once a 10 feet/3 meter fence. Well the neighbor couldn’t stand him as well and had him tear down the fence since the community regulations only allowed 6.5 feet/2 meter fences.

Since he is a lawyer, he read the regulations, bought a lot of dirt, build this long 6.5 feet/2 meter pile of dirt AND installed a 6.5 feet/2 meter fence, exactly as the regulations required. Thats what happens if a petty lawyer doesn’t like you.”

