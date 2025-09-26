A Pushy Customer Tried To Go Into Their Store After They Closed, But They Wouldn’t Allow It

There’s always one customer like this…

Just because you can see me in the store doesn’t mean we’re open. “I had just finished shutting down the computers and running end of day on the POS and was in the bathroom changing out of uniform when I heard someone try to open the locked door.

I didn’t think much of it and continued changing. The phone started ringing but since it was after hours, I ignored it. After it went to voicemail, they called again. I again ignored it. Once I finished changing, I took my stuff up front and started to pull the gate out and sliding it into place. The customer sees this, and knocks on the window. I look at him and shake my head. He goes back to his car.

I finish locking up and leave the store, ensuring the door is locked one last time before leaving. The customer walks up to me and starts trying to tell me that “online it says you’re open until [insert later time here].” I inform him that during the week we’re open to that time but on Saturday close early. He tries again to argue that “it says otherwise online” thing and I tell him that whatever website he got that from is wrong. “So you won’t help me?” “Nope.” And I leave. The lights are off, the gate is shut, the door is locked, and the sole employee is LEAVING THE BUILDING. How many more signs do you need to understand that we’re closed? Also, don’t come up and expect service from off shift employees.”

