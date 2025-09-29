September 29, 2025 at 4:49 pm

A Waitress Shared The “Motherhood” Hack She Uses To Get Big Tips At Work

by Matthew Gilligan

Hey, whatever works, right?

That goes for a lot of things in life, and making money is one of them!

A waitress named Aislin posted a video on TikTok and admitted to viewers the hack she uses to make extra money at work.

Aislin told viewers, “I put my baby picture in my server book to look like a single mom who has to provide.”

She admitted that when customers ask about her “daughter,” she tells them that her kid is 6-years-old, she had her when she was only 19, and that the girl’s dad left them.

Aislin added, “It’s giving ‘single mom who works two jobs.’ Please help me support my baby, it’s really tough.”

She then said, “But it’s working.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

She’s doing whatever she can to make some extra money.

