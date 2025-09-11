An Employee Was Trying To Get Some Sleep While Traveling For Work, But The Family In The Room Next Door Were Very Loud

When traveling for work, you often have to stay in hotels, which can make it difficult for some people to sleep.

What would you do if you were stuck in a hotel where the family next door was very loud and didn’t let you get to sleep at all?

That is what happened to the traveler in this story, so he filed a noise complaint with the hotel to try to get them to shut up.

Here are the details.

AITA for making a noise complaint about the kid in the hotel room next door? I actually ended up making two – the first time I wasn’t really sure if they were all in the same room or if it was across multiple rooms. At one point I thought it was in the corridor as it was that loud.

While annoying, people do often stay up and have fun while staying in a hotel.

It was ~2300 and I could hear a male voice and more than one adult laughing very loudly from my hotel room, as well as kids talking and getting a bit whiny/grumbly. This went on for ~20mins before I called reception. They came up to investigate and all was calm for about an hour.

Kids can be loud when they are overly tired.

Then at ~0030 I started hearing the same kid getting very whiny again. You know, the ‘NOOOOOOOOOOOWAH’ when they get told to do something they don’t want to do. Not full on screaming but one step below. As well as bit of banging. The first time, I was struggling to sleep with the noise but this actually woke me up. To be clear, this didn’t sound like a baby or toddler but more like in the 8-12 age bracket. So, after another 15mins of this, I made another noise complaint.

You need your sleep when you have to get up the next morning for work.

I’m here for work reasons, I have had a several very long days and have to be up at 6am. My patience had run out. To me, these kids are old enough to know better and it wasn’t a case of 5/10mins of grumbling about bed time but a prolonged tantrum by, frankly, what sounded like a spoilt brat.

I also don’t think it’s a case of the walls being super thin; you can hear a fair amount of noise in the corridor from people talking and tv’s etc, which you can’t hear in the room.

Parenting can be challenging, but it shouldn’t be hard to keep kids that age respectfully quiet.

I know kids are hard work and parenting is one of the hardest jobs in the world. But it didn’t feel like the parents were trying particularly hard. It sounded like the kids wanted to stay up, threw a tantrum when they got told to go to bed, were subsequently allowed to stay up and then threw another tantrum at midnight. Am I just making assumptions and being an overtired jerk? I just want some sleep 😭 AITAH?

If the hotel has any other rooms, they should move the other family, or at least this guy.

While you can’t expect silence all the time in a hotel, you should be able to sleep.

Let’s see if the people in the comments have anything to say about it.

Quiet hours need to be enforced.

Hopefully those kids stayed quiet all night.

People need to control their kids in public spaces.

Here is a commenter who is a parent and say he did the right thing.

This hotel worker says he did the right thing.

When staying at a hotel, you are entitled to a quiet environment at night.

Sleep is essential!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.