September 27, 2025 at 8:49 am

Apple User Told Viewers What The Logo On The Back Of iPhones Can Be Used For

by Matthew Gilligan

A TikTokker named Rhyan took to the social media platform to give viewers a hot tip about something they might not know about their iPhones…

Rhyan wrote in a text overlay, “Y’all are taking screenshots the wrong way.”

The TikTokker informed viewers that the Apple logo on the back of their phones is actually a button.

Rhyan walked viewers through how to use the logo as a button by going to their Settings feature.

Users can set the logo to do a bunch of different things, including taking screenshots, locking their screen, or using it as a notification center.

Rhyan set hers to take screenshots and she demonstrated how it works to viewers.

