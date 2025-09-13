Bakery Owners Closed Early On Easter To See Family, But One Entitled Customer Said They Were “Required” To Stay Open For Him

Some people forget that business owners are human beings too, with families and lives outside of work.

So, what would you do if you worked nearly every single holiday of the year, finally carved out just half a day to celebrate with loved ones, and a customer still demanded that you stay open just in case he felt like shopping later?

Would you cave to make him happy?

Or would you stand firm and take the break you earned?

In the following story, one bakery owner deals with a customer just like this and shuts him down.

Here’s how it played out.

The Easter Jerk. My husband and I own a small bakery/sweet shop. We work seven days a week and also during holidays. Our busiest days are Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, etc. We work from 9 to 9:30 in the morning until almost midnight every single day. We basically live in our shop. We only close the shop for a week in August, and even that doesn’t happen every year. But once a year, on Easter Sunday, we work until 3 p.m. and then we close the shop and meet our family and friends to celebrate the day in the country. We are always looking forward to this one and only half-free day. Anyway, some people don’t like that. Last year I had a customer complaining because he wanted to buy his ice cream after the Easter lunch and not before, for reasons I guess.

The guy just couldn’t help being nosy.

But this year I had this “lovely guy” (LG). He bought some sweets and then asked: LG: Why does the sign say that you close at 3 today? Me: Well, since it’s Easter, we are closing early today. LG: But what happens if someone wants to shop in the afternoon today? Me: Since it’s Easter, most people buy their sweets until noon. We don’t see many people in the afternoon, and it gets very quiet here after 3. In fact, we kept the shop open once during Easter, and we helped only one customer after 6.

He tried to tell her how to run the business, but she wasn’t having it.

LG: You are REQUIRED to stay open for that one and only customer. It’s the professional thing to do. Me: Sir, we stay open all the time. We don’t know what it means not to work on Sundays or Christmas. We have the right to take half a day off. LG: You should hire people to be here if you want to take days off. Me: No, we shouldn’t. We have the right to close our business and eat with our families once a year. Now, please go and have a happy Easter. I don’t think I’ll see this one again.

Wow! Some people have a lot of nerve.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about this guy.

Here’s what this reader would’ve said.

This person has a funny way of looking at it.

For this reader, they should hire help to get more breaks.

According to this person, they close early on multiple holidays.

Good for her!

He clearly has no respect for small business owners.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.