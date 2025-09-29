Boyfriend Told His Girlfriend’s Father That She’s Struggling With Emotional Issues, And Now He Fears She’ll Think He Betrayed Her

Usually, honesty is the best option, even if it risks upsetting the person you love.

So, what would you do if your partner’s dad asked how she was doing and you knew she wasn’t fine?

Would you protect her privacy and say she’s okay? Or would you admit she’s struggling in the hope that it brings her more support?

In the following story, one boyfriend finds himself in this position and opts for the truth.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not lying to my GFs father when asked if she’s okay and telling him that she’s really not doing fine? My GF (32F) and I (31M) have been together for two years, living together for one. It’s been a hard year for both of us, especially her, and she has fallen into a depression, but tries to play it off and say she’s okay when all signs point to her feeling less and less so. She tells me intermittently she’s depressed and cries, and had told me earlier this year that she didn’t want to be alive anymore. I’ve constantly told her to go to therapy, and we could even both go to counseling, both individually and as a couple, but she’s refused, and I’m really worried about her. I don’t think she’s a threat to herself at this moment, but she is definitely not feeling herself. She has stopped doing many things she loves and has become more of a shell of herself. She doesn’t help around the house anymore, our intimacy has taken a complete nosedive, and her mood is sporadic.

Rather than lie, he told her father the truth.

She doesn’t want anyone to worry about her, but I’ve told her that depression tries to isolate you from your loved ones and that she wouldn’t be a burden, and even if she is trying to handle things on her own, it doesn’t hurt to talk to someone or use therapy, that it’s not a sign you’re broken. Her father recently asked me how she’s been doing, and I didn’t say the full extent of how bad she’s been, but I did say that she is struggling and I’m worried about her, and I think she could use a lot of love right now and be around people. I didn’t want to spill what she’s been saying to me to him, but I just wanted him to know she’s not doing the best. I hope they talk, and she says how she’s doing and the situation to him, and he hears it from her. My fear is that she will think I’m wrong for this. I know it’s a touchy subject, but I genuinely don’t know what to do at this point. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why he did that, but it’s hard to tell how she’s going to react.

Let’s see what advice the fine folks over at Reddit can offer him.

