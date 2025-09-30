Callers Complain That There Are No Spanish-Speaking Associates Available, But They Converse In Perfect English The Entire Time

Companies do their best to accommodate all of their customers. It just makes good business sense, right?

That said, sometimes the stars don’t align.

This customer was incensed they couldn’t speak to someone in Spanish right then, even though they could obviously speak English very well.

Horrible company that you have no Spanish speakers available… So on Saturday we are having our sale, it’s busy because we are closed on Easter Sunday (today). Wouldn’t ya know it but the two girls who do speak Spanish in my office both called off, my 3rd one had to leave midshift for a family emergency. I am left all alone working a busy store from about 5pm. Not only am I taking care of my sales staff, their customers, I am also handling the numerous calls that are coming in from sales calls to people who are calling to see if we were open on Easter.

So I take a call from a lady who immediately demands to speak to some who can converse in Spanish (she asked this in perfect, slightly accented English, mind you). I apologize to her that I don’t have anyone available right now, that if she gives me a moment, I can check if one of my Spanish speaking sales staff can lend me a hand. I place her on hold and page for a Spanish speaker. We are busy so no one comes, of course. I pick up the phone to advise her… Lady: This is ridiculous!! I have been calling all week about a problem and you have no one that speaks Spanish. I’ve asked for a manager to call me back, but no one has. Me: I apologize for that, but none of my managers even speak Spanish. Lady: Then why do you have your commercials in Spanish on (name of Spanish programming chanel we have here)? That is false advertising! Me: Because that is a Spanish language chanel. They don’t even put English commercials on that Chanel.

Soooo… Yes, she has been speaking to me this entire time in English. I finally get her to tell me her problem as there is no way I am pulling a Spanish speaking sales person off the floor on a busy Saturday (sales staff work on commission) for a customer service issue in which it seems she can full well converse in English. The problem was with her father’s order. She states again that he’s been calling, demanding a Spanish speaking rep to help him. I help as much as I can, but it seemed odd that this family keeps demanding a Spanish speaking rep, when they all seem to speak English perfectly.

To make matters even more interesting, the entire sale was done by my Vietnamese salesperson who knows less Spanish than I do and barely has a handle on English as it is. So she finally hangs up, still not happy as I really couldn’t help her at that time with her issue (due to the Holiday, the department I would need to contact would be closed until Monday).

Not an hour later, a family approaches me at the customer service desk and as soon as they hand me their invoice, I see that it’s the ones who had called earlier. Again they ask for someone to speak Spanish, but demands a manager. The only manager I have available is my Vietnamese manager, but I explain the issue. She comes out and speaks with the family, all the while the WHOLE family is speaking English perfectly. We were finally able to offer a resolution that made them happy and they left the store.

Why make a big deal about insisting on a Spanish speaker, complain that you can’t get one because you either called when one wasn’t available or didn’t just call our corporate customer service and they could have helped in Spanish, upset that we don’t even have a Spanish speaking manager, but y’all can speak and understand English fine?

