Clumsy Teen Kept Asking For A Phone Case, But His Parent Refused To Get One For Him, And The Phone Got Damaged

Sometimes, parents think they’re doing the right thing by being extra strict, but it can really backfire.

If you had a child who was kind of clumsy, would you get them a protective case for their cell phone? If you refused, whose fault would it be if the phone broke?

This parent shares how he never got his son a phone case even though his son kept asking for one.

Then, the inevitable happened.

Check out the full story.

AITA for being blaming my son for breaking his phone My son is 15 years old, and he doesn’t have the best of luck with phones. He has a tendency to drop them, and cracking the screen, and I tell him he needs to take better care of things.

This is where it gets bad!

Months ago, his phone had a green line down it, and something he called “Phantom Taps”, and the Wifi and Bluetooth had stopped working aswell (he had had the phone for around 2 years without any incidents). I bought a cheap replacement screen off of Ebay for him and had a guy from work put it on. But for some reason the Wifi and Bluetooth still didn’t work even after the makeshift repair, so he used his Brother’s old phone.

The kid simply wanted a new cover!

His brother’s old phone doesn’t have a phone case or a screen protector or anything on it. For the next few months he had been asking me for a phone case or something, just to be secure, as he’s due a whole new phone in October (this was written in August). I had put off not getting the phone case, because I don’t see a point if he’s getting a new phone in October anyways.

UH OH…

Then this after noon he came home and it fell out of his back pocket when he leaned over to walk up the stairs. A little piece had came off the back of his phone and it was a little cracked on the back (everything else remained intact and fine, including the camera.) I was furious and I told him he needs to get his head out of the clouds and act his age. He said that he’s sorry but this would not have happened if I had gotten him the phone case he had been asking for.

That’s INSANE!

I said that his Brother managed to use the phone without a phone case. To which he replied “Well I’m sorry I’m not brother”. I’m starting to wonder if I over reacted now, especially as the damage was minimal, and the phone already wasn’t in great condition, also that he had no other way of getting a phone case except from me, and I didn’t get him it.

AITA? (I don’t know if I’ll get him the phone case after this, because October’s almost here anyway, so there’s not really any point)

GEEZ! That sounds so unreasonable.

The kid knew he needed a phone case to protect the phone.

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user thinks the worst thing one can do is compare a child to his siblings.

This user thinks the dad is at fault all the way!

This user knows that this guy could have easily gotten a cheap case to keep the phone safe.

This user knows that all of this could have easily been avoided.

Exactly! This user isn’t sure why the dad didn’t get his son a case.

Someone really overreacted!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.