Customer Acted Like He Was A Big Spender, But He Ended Up Thinking Even Inexpensive Items Were Too Expensive

The time I ruined a wedding… “I used to work retail at a year round costume store and we would get some pretty interesting customers. I was closing on a random Friday night. About an hour before we were going to close a regular customer walks in with a guy. I happen to know from past experience that this customer was a lady of the night.

The guy came in with this huge black duffel bag. The store was a mom and pop shop and had a strict policy about not carrying large bags or purses around the store to help curb shoplifting. I asked the guy to either take it back out to his car or leave it up front with me. He was kind of squirrely but after some back and forth he finally agreed to leave the bag up front but told me that he had a lock box inside of it with some “loose diamonds.” He didn’t want to leave it unattended. He pulled out the lock box to show me and since it was small and would be cumbersome to get into, I told him it was fine to carry it around the store with him.

I then found out from the woman that they were going to be driving out of town to get married. That were stopping by the store so that he could buy her a wedding dress. We didn’t sell wedding dresses but I told her that we had some really cool corseted dresses if she wanted to take a look at those. She went to do that while the guy wandered around with his lock box. He was constantly going on to me and all the other employees about how rich he was. He also told us that in addition to being a diamond dealer he was an “astrologist” that worked for NASA.

After trying on a few dresses she finally found one she liked and brought it up to check out. The dress rang up and about $180. When the dude saw the price he completely lost it and an argument ensued. After about 10 minutes of arguing with him (by the end about 10 min before closing time) she decided to go back and get a different dress but she reminded him that they also needed a ring and that he should pick something from our costume jewelry while she found a new dress.

I showed him some rings and he picked one but when I told him it was $12 he asked me to show him something cheaper. He finally settled on the $2 ring. I told everyone to go ahead and start on closing duties while they finished up shopping. About 20 minutes after close she came up with a $40 vintage style dress. After a little more arguing he finally agreed to pay for the dress.

However she also wanted a pair of shoes and flatly refused to leave without them. She was wearing a ratty pair of canvas tennis shoes. He kept insisting that they would “look great” with the dress and she didn’t need shoes. They continued to argue and by that point we were coming up on almost a half hour after closing. My coworkers and I were supposed to be clocking out and I still needed to close the drawer. Sick of listening to them argue (and wanting to make staying open later as worthwhile as I could) I told the guy that since he had a “case full of diamonds” surely he could afford to pay for the shoes.

The guy got angry, grabbed his bag and stormed out. She ran out after him and dragged him back to pay for the dress and ring. She then bought the shoes herself. I wished her the best of luck and she was on her way. After they were gone, I locked up and finished closing. About 15 minutes later when I was leaving I noticed they were still in the parking lot arguing. I’m fairly sure that wedding didn’t happen.”

