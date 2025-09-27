Customer Asked Grocery Store Employee To Double Bag His Groceries And Make Them Extra Heavy, And The Reason Why Is Hilariously Malicious

People sometimes use everyday errands as a way to make a point.

One customer didn’t say much at first, but the way he asked for his groceries to be packed said everything about the argument waiting for him back at home.

“Could you bag my groceries as heavy as possible?” I worked as a bagger at a small, family-owned grocery store while I was in high school. One day, a man came through the checkout with a full cart of groceries.

The interaction started off normal, but soon the customer had a surprising request.

Me: “Paper or plastic?” Customer: “I’d like double-bagged paper, and I’d like you to make each bag as heavy as you can.” Me: “Sure thing!”

The employee welcomed the shake-up and continued.

A bit of a strange request, sure, but anything that broke up the monotony of the day was welcomed. I managed to load his entire cart into three fairly heavy bags and bring them out to his car.

Then they learned the reason behind this unusual request.

Customer: “In case you’re wondering—I just had a fight with the wife, and it’s my turn to pick up the groceries.” Me: “Uh-huh.” Customer: “It’s also her turn to unload the car.”

Well that’s one way to get revenge on your wife!

When a customer goes off script and tells you something you don’t expect, sometimes you just have to smile and nod!

