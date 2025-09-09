Customer Left Her Cart Unattended For Almost An Hour, And Then Gave The Retail Worker The Silent Treatment For Putting Her Items Away

Working retail means having to deal with strange situations on the regular.

In today’s story, a retail worker shares about the day when a customer left her cart all alone for almost an hour, then got really upset when she put the items away.

Let’s see how things ended.

Lady is upset I put the things in her cart away, but also refuses to respond to me. So I was working in the women’s section of my store tonight. I got there at 5:30. There was a cart with lots of things in it just sitting there, completely abandoned. I asked a few people around if it was theirs they all said no. I figured I would wait a little longer just in case. I finally came back to the cart at 6:20. I had seen 2 people look through the stuff in the cart, but no one claimed the cart.

She was just doing her job.

I asked a few more people nearby if the cart was theirs, it wasn’t. So I started putting the clothes in the cart away. I get the clothes put away and am about to start in on the home items, when a lady walks up freaking out that this is her cart and where are all her items! I tell her I’m really sorry, I asked a few people and it had been sitting so long (50 minutes!) that I assumed it was an abandoned cart! She says to me, “what’s wrong with you? Just taking stuff out of people’s carts and putting it away?” I apologized profusely again (ugh) and offered to help her find the things I put away.

She even went the extra mile.

There were four things total, I went to grab the 2 dresses I remembered because I had looked at them and liked them a lot, they had just come in today. The other 2 items I knew were shirts, but I couldn’t remember what they looked like. So I asked her what the shirts looked like so I could find them. …And she literally didn’t respond. She didn’t say anything, she didn’t look at me. It was like she had been transported to another world.

It was just rude… and awkward.

I asked again, and she completely didn’t respond. We stood like that for 2 minutes, it felt like longer though. She didn’t walk away, she didn’t even say she didn’t remember what they looked like, she just didn’t respond. I asked her if there was anything I could help her with, nothing. No response. So I just walked away, unsure what to do. It was weird. Also, who the heck abandons their cart for an hour and expects it to still be there when they come back? Retail is a wild ride y’all.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is just absurd.

The right way to do it.

Exactly.

Another experience.

Something to consider.

She was either very rude or having a stroke.

Either way, yikes.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.