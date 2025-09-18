Customer Tried To Make A Fuss Over Women’s Products, But He Ended Up Looking Like A Fool When Irony Came Back To Haunt Him

People can have some truly bizarre hang-ups about everyday things.

One man at a checkout counter decided to make a scene over something perfectly ordinary, and the cashier had to keep their cool as it all unfolded.

“Are you not grossed out?” I was just starting my shift yesterday. The first customer was a young woman. I rang up her purchases, which included personal hygiene products. She paid, I said “have a nice day,” she replied “you too.” Totally normal interaction.

But that’s where the normal interactions ended.

Then enters the guy behind her in line. He gestures toward the young lady who’s leaving the store. Guy: Are you not grossed out? Me: What? Guy: I said, are you not grossed out? Me: I’m not sure I understand. The young lady didn’t do anything wrong that I’m aware of. She was polite, and our conversation was pretty unremarkable.

So the guy explains further.

Guy: Those things. The women’s things. Me: Huhhh… you mean the sanitary pads? Guy: Yeah. Me: What about them?

He continues to dig himself a deeper and deeper hole.

Guy: They’re gross. I could never touch that. Me: Well sir, as a cashier, I’m supposed to scan every item, and those were new, clean packs. I don’t know what… Guy: Come on. That was disrespectful. She should have chosen a female cashier. Men shouldn’t have to touch that. Me: Oh, don’t worry. I’m fine with it.

But here’s the best part.

I scanned his purchases, and he had a mega pack of toilet paper rolls. I smiled at the irony, but he didn’t seem to get it. People, I swear.

Really, dude?

The customer thought he was making a point, but all he really did was expose his own ignorance.

