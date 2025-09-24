Customer Wanted To Blame Retail Employees For Her Purse Being Stolen, But She Caused It In The First Place

Some people never want to take accountability for their actions.

A customer had her purse stolen, and was mad that we didn’t prevent it This happened back when I was an assistant retail supervisor at a thrift store. Every morning, we’d have a whole mob of people waiting outside the door to get in, because they wanted to be the first to get their hands on whatever ‘new’ thing that was put out. One woman in particular, came in about 5 days a week, generally 2-3 times a day, coinciding for when the production crew rolled out their carts with ‘new’ items. She, along with many, many others, was a reseller.

There were issues with her just about every day, and she was very close to being banned, but always managed to just toe the line, because as it turns out, there was a worker there that would warn her as soon as she got to ‘one more time and she’s gone.’

She also didn’t like me because she liked to rip or cut the tags off of items, and would lie about prices for similar items, and I wouldn’t let her get away with it. So, one day, she comes in, and gets her purchases, and leaves. She takes her cart out and leaves it outside in the parking lot, as you do, and later comes back to find that the purse she’s left in the cart outside the store is now gone.

First, she accuses us of stealing it. But we’ve got nice cameras, and police are called, and evidence is handled over. Her purse is found and returned. You’d think that’d be the end of it, no? No. For the next several weeks, she continues to come in as normal, but this time she’s telling every customer within earshot that we allowed her purse to get stolen. She says that we didn’t do our due diligence, that she was getting a lawyer and was intending to sue us, etc.

Unfortunately, management said that if we banned her now, it would look like retaliation (???). Then the regional director got involved, said something about her threatening a lawsuit meant something or another and if she continued speaking to other customers about it, we could finally give her the boot. Well, of course, her little friend got into her ear and she finally shut up about it, so once again, we were unable to ban her. Cherry on top? She was so mad about us not doing anything to stop it, but when the police found the guy, he had a gun on him. We ain’t dying for your purse, lady.

The whole situation could’ve been a lot worse.

She should be thankful they even helped purse-ue the thief.

