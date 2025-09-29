Daughter Skips A Visit To Her Parents’ House Because She And Her Husband Weren’t Feeling Well, But Now Her Mom Is Guilt-Tripping Her And Refusing To Answer Her Messages

Visiting family should feel warm and welcoming, but sometimes it just leaves you walking on eggshells.

Imagine taking time off to travel, spending hours with your parents and extended family, only to get guilt-tripped the one time you choose to rest instead of showing up again.

Would you just ignore the behavior? Or would you take the situation to heart?

In the following story, one young couple finds themselves in this exact situation.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not going to my parents’ house? I (24F) and my husband (26M) took the long weekend to visit my parents and siblings in a different state. My mom always acts like this: she is excited to see us at first, and by the end of the visit, she is irritable and rude. This weekend, we have spent extended time at my parents’ house. The day we got here, we hung out in the evening before getting to the hotel. The next day we were at their house the entire day after we went to church. Today we spent five hours together being outside and then eating lunch. We’ve had a great time. My husband and I got back to our hotel to take a nap. I told my mom I’d text her when we woke up and we’d come visit. My grandmother lives down the road, so Mom said she’d let Grandma know we were coming to hang out in the evening.

They didn’t feel well, so they postponed part of the visit.

We woke up about an hour later, not feeling well. I’m pregnant in my first trimester, I have a nasty sunburn, and my husband hasn’t felt well all weekend, so I told my mom we weren’t feeling well and wanted to stay at the hotel and rest. She told me I needed to make an effort to come to the house so I could see my grandmother. I called Grandma and told her we weren’t feeling well and asked if we could come by tomorrow morning on our way home. She said absolutely, that was not an issue, and that she was excited to see us tomorrow. I called my mom again and told her we’d made plans with Grandma, and that we’d like to come by after to say goodbye. Mom was curt over the phone and said, “Well, if I’m even home. I might be on my walk.” (She is a SAHM. I know she does not leave the house much, especially in the morning.)

Now, it’s obvious her mother is upset.

I told her, “Okay, we’ll figure something out,” and she said, “That’s fine.” She hung up on me, not giving me the chance to say, “I love you, see you tomorrow,” or anything. I followed up with a text telling her to let me know if we can come by to say goodbye and gave her a specific time in the morning. It’s been an hour and she hasn’t responded. Was I unreasonable not to go over to the house? I feel like she’s being withholding. She has acted like this before and when I was younger it used to send me into a spiral, but now it’s just mildly annoying. AITA?

Wow! Most people don’t want “sick” people around them, especially if they’re older.

Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit have to say about this whole situation.

She handled this well, but her mom needs to grow up. There’s nothing worse than a mother acting like this.

