Demanding Customer Misread A Pet Store Discount Sign, So She Stormed Out In A Rage When The Manager Proved Her Wrong

Store discounts are meant to make customers happy, but they can end up doing the exact opposite.

One woman thought she was scoring a major deal on her pet’s treats, but her temper flared when the details didn’t match her expectations.

It didn’t take long for the checkout line to turn tense.

Woman proves herself wrong and storms out of store I work in a family-owned pet food/supply store. We have this program that often has deals like “buy one, get one free” for certain products, and when a deal is going on, we’ll put a little paper sign up by the product.

So when the next customer came down the checkout line, it was clear from the start that she’d be trouble.

A woman comes in and buys three things: a case of the most expensive cat treats we carry (the case was like $40 — it’s crazy) and two small bags of freeze-dried meal mixer things. I ring her up and tell her the total, and the woman gives me the ugliest look.

She’s quick to point out the cashier’s “mistake”

“One of these is free,” she says, grabbing one of the freeze-dried meal mixer bags. Me: “It didn’t ring up as free…” Customer, getting more aggressive and angry: “The sign said it was buy one, get one free.”

Luckily, the employee’s manager chimes in.

I’m about to tell her that she may be right and I will go check the sign when my manager, who was behind the counter with me, speaks up. Manager: “That’s for the kibble. You buy a bag of kibble and get one of the freeze-dried bags free.”

But she’s not done fighting yet.

Customer, in the nastiest tone I’ve heard from someone yet: “That’s not what the sign says.” My manager gets up, and she and the customer go to check the sign.

Finally, she seems to realize.

It’s quiet for a moment, and then the woman comes storming from around the corner. “You know what, forget it!” She’s absolutely irate. She storms out the door without any of her stuff.

The manager turned out to be right.

My manager returns to the counter. Just like she said, the deal was “buy a bag of kibble and get a bag of freeze-dried meal mixers free.” Nothing crazy, but one of the wildest and sort of funny experiences I’ve had.

Turns out, that is what the sign said.

