Demanding Shopper Mistook A Heavily Pregnant Woman For An Employee, But When She Tried To Berate Her For “Not Doing Her Job”, The Woman’s Four-Year Old Called Her Out

Some shopping trips test your patience more than others.

This particular trip to the store turned chaotic when a confused customer mistook a heavily pregnant mom for an employee.

But it was her four-year-old’s precocious response to the interaction that really took the cake.

Read on for the full story!

I was speechless. So this happened many years ago when my kids were little. I was grocery shopping. I had my 1-year-old and 2-year-old in the trolley seat. My nearly 4-year-old was running around getting things off the lower shelves because I was extremely pregnant with my 4th baby, and bending was hard.

But then the shopping trip got even weirder.

This older woman comes along and asks me where the deli section was. I gestured vaguely in the general direction. “Over there, I think.” The baby brain is real, lol. Not good enough.

Things escalated fast.

She yelled at me. “No!! Do your job and take me there! DO YOUR JOB!” I was stunned. I didn’t say a word, just stared in shock.

And just when you think the customer couldn’t have gotten any crazier…

She grabbed my arm and started to try and drag me off. Not an easy task—I was huge and she was teeny. I managed to speak. “I’m not sure why you think I work here.” The woman was glaring at me, opening her mouth to say something. My little ones were crying.

But finally the four-year-old spoke up.

It took my nearly 4-year-old to get through to her. “Mummy, why is that lady yelling at you? Are you lost, lady?”

Finally, the shopper began to put two and two together.

The woman kind of shook her head, stared at me, at the kids, at my belly, and then turned and stormed off. I was disappointed she didn’t ask for my manager. I would have referred her to Miss Nearly Four. She was bossy then, and worse now, lol.

What on Earth was this other woman thinking?

If nothing else, at least she walked away with a funny story to tell.

