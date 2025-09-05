Education Software Is Getting Very Good About ChatGPT Detection, And This Student Is Showing Us How

When I was in college, our campus still had a newspaper (like, a print newspaper).

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not THAT old – the internet had already pretty well taken over print, but the thing still existed on campus.

One day out of curiosity I started flipping through it, and I found an op-ed about weed legalization.

What I read felt familiar, and pretty soon I realized it was an exact, word-for-word copy of a Daniel Tosh routine.

“What is the point of that?” I thought to myself. “You’re paying so much money to be at this school. You CHOSE to join the newspaper team. If you don’t want to do or learn anything, why not just leave?”

Imagine my horror in 2025, when just having a bot do your homework for you is so normalized, you’re cringe if you DON’T do it.

Here’s the latest in that debacle, via TikTok user @studywithsawyer:

“So they just made it pretty much impossible to use ChatGPT or any kind of AI in college.”

“Because now whenever I pull up my paper, there’s a new button. You go down here, you press it, and then watch. Writing report.”

“And what this basically does is you press play and it’ll show exactly what you started with and then what you wrote to, like, change the text, and then it will say who did what, how natural it sounds, this one’s a bit iffy, but it has pauses, errors, and proof of effort, and then it shows you how long it took to write the edits and pastes.”

“You can’t even just paste in AI and then edit it anymore.”

I’ll give you all a moment of silence to mourn this devastating news.

But don’t worry, this is NOT a time to reflect on all your rampant cheating.

Just find a new way to do it.

Refreshingly, the guy who posted the video doesn’t seem to be in favor of the cheat methods.

Then there’s this criticism, which I think misses the mark a little bit.

Like sure, education reform is good and all, but how are you going to fix the problem of educating someone who is straight up uninterested in receiving an education?

“Get with the times auntie.”

My soul just died.

Personally, and this is not a joke, I think universities should start implementing, like, maybe a TWO strike rule.

Have a bot do your work for you once? Fine, you’re young and dumb, but never do it again.

Do it twice? You’re expelled. No exceptions.

You don’t want to be here anyway, let’s save everybody the trouble.

