Friend Asked Him To Babysit Her Toddler While He Works From Home, But This Man Flat Out Refused

Some people don’t seem to understand that working from home is still working. As the guy in this story puts it, he’s not “chilling with Netflix.”

Imagine working from home when a friend asks you to babysit since you’re home. Would you agree, or would you refuse because you may be home but you are actually working?

This man works from home full-time.

Keep reading to find out how he responded when his girlfriend’s friend wanted him to babysit.

AITA for refusing to babysit my girlfriend’s friend’s kid because “I’m home anyway”? I (26M) work from home. My girlfriend’s (24F) friend has a 4-year-old kid. She recently asked if I could “just keep an eye on him” during the day because, you know, “I’m home anyway, and it’s no big deal.”

This man refused to look after the child.

I said no. She got super offended and said it wouldn’t be “real babysitting,” just “keeping an eye” while she runs errands or whatever. I explained that I’m working — like, actually working, not just chilling with Netflix. Watching a kid would 100% mess with my job.

His girlfriend thinks he’s being unreasonable.

My girlfriend thinks I’m being a little harsh. She says it’s just a one-time favor for her friend. I said if I mess up a project because I’m chasing a 4-year-old around, will her friend pay my bills? Thought so.

And the friend thinks he hates children.

Now, her friend is apparently upset and thinks I “hate kids.” I don’t. I just don’t want a side quest while I’m trying to work. AITA?

Just another example of people who don’t understand that working from home is actually working. If they wouldn’t expect him to babysit a 4-year-old in an office, they shouldn’t expect him to babysit a 4-year-old at home while he’s working.

Let’s read the responses of other people on Reddit to this story.

Don’t fall for it, says this person.

This user shares a valid point.

This comment makes sense, too.

Here’s a short but sweet remark.

Finally, this person calls her an idiot.

Working from home is not the same as being available to babysit someone else’s kid.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.