Grandmother Thought She Could Trust Her Daughter-In-Law, But When She Discovered She Was Encouraging Her Grandchild To Steal From Her, She Could Never Look At Her The Same Way Again

It takes a truly cold heart to steal from someone who would have given to you without a second thought.

One grandmother was horrified to uncover, not only her daughter-in-law’s betrayal, but the shocking fact that she involved her innocent seven-year-old daughter in the deceit.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Caught daughter in law stealing My son and his family are welcome to anything in our house.

But that didn’t stop a shocking betrayal from unfolding.

Today, when they were leaving, I noticed my daughter-in-law’s shirt poking out. I asked, “What is that?” She lied and said baby wipes.

She soon discovered the truth.

I walked in and saw the snack shelf was almost bare. So I caught her outside and called her out on it.

Still, her daughter-in-law refuses to own up to it.

She lied to me and my son before storming in to put back a few things. And before anyone says they needed it—they don’t.

But here comes the worst part.

BUT here is what set me off. She had my 7-year-old granddaughter put a pack of popcorn down her shirt. AITA for causing my son and her to fight?

Involving her daughter in this is just a whole new level of wrong.

What did Reddit think?

This situation is sketchy for multiple reasons.

This is certainly not a lesson a seven year old should be learning.

Family or not, this is just plain dishonest.

The implications of this are far worse than they know.

The daughter-in-law tried to hide her deceit, but the truth always comes out eventually.

Ultimately, she lost more than her snack haul — she lost her family’s respect.

