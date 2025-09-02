Happy Customer Brought A Capybara Into The Store, And The Employees Weren’t Mad About It

The largest complaints from those who work retail usually have to do with demanding, difficult and sometimes outright crazy customers.

Customer brings an unexpected guest into the store

I used to work at a seasonal store, which I only mention because it led to some seriously bizarre scenarios since the managers didn’t really care too much about the building itself, and because it brought in some strange folks. I have a lot of fun stories from working there, but one of them sticks out in particular.

Few people think about what happens in these stores in their off-seasons.

I was helping an extremely outgoing and cheerful woman to find a certain product. She mentioned at one point that she wasn’t looking to spend too much money as she had just bought a baby capybara.

That’s certainly not something you hear everyday.

“That’s so cool!” I said, “How long have you had him?”. And then she looked at me with glee in her eyes, like she knew what she would say next would boggle my mind. It did.

Sounds like this is about to get crazy…

“No, I mean I literally just got him. He’s in the car with my son. Do you want me to go get him?” Some things you should know: One, we allowed dogs in the store, so really how much trouble could I get in for allowing a capybara? Two, my manager was a MAJOR animal lover, so I knew she’d get a kick out of this. So I agreed.

He’s really taking a gamble on those assumptions!

After she finished shopping, she left the store to retrieve the creature and I radioed for my manager. I told her a customer was coming in and she didn’t want to miss this. She raised her eyebrow at me skeptically but stuck around nonetheless.

Whatever she’s being paid, it’s not enough.

I’m telling you, the look of glee in my manager’s eyes when that customer walked back in, a baby capybara in her arms, was priceless.

Now that’s a positive turn of events!

The customer quickly introduced us to Antonio the capybara and we both got to pet him. He even nibbled my fingers a little!

Seems like Antonio had just as much fun that day as the humans!

I left work that day with a smile on my face. Sometimes working retail can be really fun.

