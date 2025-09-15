Married Couple Acquired Free Burial Plots Near His Side Of The Family, But Now His Mother-In-Law Is Upset She Won’t Be Buried Near Her

As soon as most people learn how to truly live, they find themselves struggling to learn how to effectively die.

What would you do if you had the opportunity to take this morbid task off your plate, but your MIL insisted on standing in your way?

One man recently took to Reddit to express frustrations over his current dilemma.

Here are the details.

AITA for accepting free burial plots for my wife and I and upsetting my mother in law?

Starting out strong with this one…

My wife and I don’t have kids, nor plan on it, and recently my mom informed me that the family had bought burial plots at I’m assuming a bit of a bulk discount.

A deal that folks would, quite literally, die for…

There’s a plot available for my wife and I located near my grandfather, and when they pass, my mom, stepfather, stepsister and her husband.

Keeping it in the family, very morbid, but very nice.

A lot of other extended family are also buried there, and I discussed it with my wife and she thought it was a great idea.

As most would!

We’re not in a financial position to spend 8k per person or so, and as said before, we’re not exactly anticipating a ton of people visiting us when we’re gone.

Oof, that’s one way to put that.

My wife told the news to her mom, and she lost it.

Uh, weird? Surely she must have had a good reason?

She said “free isn’t always better”, and despite my wife trying to leave messages apologizing for how she feels, she refuses to speak to us.

No contact over this!? If she’s not footing the bill, sounds like she needs to respect their decision.

For context, my wife’s sister and her family are almost no contact with her mom, my wife’s family is mostly scattered in terms of burial location anyways.

Ah, okay, so maybe it’s personal for her, but still, not a rational reaction here.

My mother and father in law will in all likelihood be gone before we are, so I’m not really sure why she’s taking such a firm stance on this.

Armchair psychology would likely deem her trying to take control of the inherently uncontrollable.

So anyways, are my wife and I TAs for accepting free burial plots in my family’s burial section and not purchasing ones with our own money to be next to her mother and father’s plots?

This is certainly a unique one.

First glance would indicate that the MIL is likely overreacting. Let’s see if Redditors concur.

Sounds like no one in this situation will be resting in peace…

At least not until the time comes.

