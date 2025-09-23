He Refused to Wash His Funnel, So She Drew the Line And Now He’s Calling Her Petty

A couple shares chores, but one dish—a very specific funnel used exclusively for strawberry milk—has become a battleground.

AITA for not washing my boyfriend’s dishes? My boyfriend (22) and I (20) live together. We share the chores and mine are usually the main cleanings such as cleaning the floor, the trash, mopping sweeping, doing the laundry, folding the laundry and putting the laundry away. His jobs were the kitty litter, making the bed and taking the trash to the curb. I ask him to do other things occasionally such as putting on the laundry, but that’s about it.

I just washed last weeks dishes because we had my nieces over and all of this week he told me he would do them and he never did. Today was my one day off work so I did them, but I asked him to help me dry. He started drying, I said “Can you walk around the house and see if there are any dishes left like cups and cutlery?” He bought me his funnel. He drinks a lot of milk, and he drinks it in different ways such as strawberry milk, so he uses a funnel to turn it into strawberry milk.

I’ve told him before I will NOT wash his funnel for him because he’s the only one who uses it. If he wants it clean he can clean it himself. I set that as one boundary that I would not be washing his one dish. He has had a go at me right now because he wanted me to “just soak it in the water and scrub it for five seconds.” I can do that, but I don’t want to. He’s 22, he should be able to wash his own dishes.

He called me petty and told me I never listen to him and respect his boundaries because 3 months ago he told me he didn’t want anything for his birthday and I bought him a soup mug and cake.. AITA for this? Should I have just sucked it up and washed his funnel?

Boundaries aren’t petty—they’re about respect.

Sometimes a funnel is just a funnel, but a line is a line.

