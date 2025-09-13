He Was Happy To Attend His Cousin’s Wedding Despite Them Not Being Close, But After The Way He Was Treated, He Couldn’t Wait To Leave

They’re supposed to be the happiest day of our lives, but weddings have a tendency to bring out the worst in people.

Maybe it’s something about the pressure of this ‘happiest day’ (really, it’s one day) or maybe it’s the societal pressure to make everything perfect, but even the chillest people can buckle under the pressure.

So it’s understandable that sometimes the happy couple (and even their nearest and dearest, too) can get a little weird.

But that’s no excuse for the treatment that the man in this story was subject to at his cousin’s wedding.

AITA for leaving my cousin’s wedding halfway through? My cousin, who is 30 and female, got married last weekend. It was a big, fancy wedding. I (male, 26) was invited because we’re family and we used to be close – but I don’t know man, she’s been kind of weird to me over the last couple years. Anyway, I showed up with my girlfriend and when we sat at our table I realised that they put us at the “overflow” table, way at the back, with people I don’t even know. I was talking to coworkers of the groom, and some random distant family from his side.

Whatever, I let it slide, but then during the reception my cousin barely even looked at me. She didn’t say hi, didn’t come over, nothing – but she was taking selfies with every other table. My girlfriend leans over and said, “are we being iced out?” Honestly? Yeah, it felt like it.

Then she started doing these little things – she came over to the table next to us and handed out these custom little gift boxes to everyone there… but she skipped our table completely. At one point they were passing around a bottle of champagne for “all the cousins” to take pictures with – and she literally walked it past me and went straight to the cousin sitting behind me. Later, the MC announced, “all close family come to the front for photos” and as I was walking up, my aunt literally said, “oh maybe just let them handle it.” Like, what does that even mean? I went back to my seat and my girlfriend was just sitting there with the cold pasta they gave us, while everyone else had plated chicken and potatoes.

So after the first dance, I told my girlfriend “let’s just bounce.” Before we left, I made sure to walk past my cousin, tell her “Congrats” with the fakest smile possible, and keep walking while she was mid-conversation. I didn’t even wait for her to respond. We grabbed our stuff, waved at the photographer like we were heading to the bathroom, and just dipped out into the night.

Next morning, I got this long text from my aunt saying I embarrassed the family and made the bride cry because she noticed that we were gone. I told her I felt disrespected and wasn’t gonna sit there clapping for someone who clearly didn’t want me there. Now half my family is calling me rude and selfish. AITA?

This person agreed that it really doesn’t look like they wanted this couple there.

While others thought that some guilt tripping might be at play here.

However, this Redditor thought the man and his girlfriend could have done more.

Mutual or not, there’s some definite weirdness at this wedding.

If you don’t want someone in your wedding photos, it’s usually a sign that you don’t really want them there – and it sucks that this guy and his girlfriend are being shamed for leaving after the first dance.

The polite thing to do is to stay until after the formal parts of the day are over, after which point it’s up to the guests how long they stay.

He didn’t feel welcome, so he didn’t stay – simple.

Just because it’s your wedding day, doesn’t mean you get to treat people like they don’t matter.

The bride and her mom are being totally unfair.

