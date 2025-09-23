Her Best Friend Tried To Turn Their Paris Girl’s Trip Into A Sweetheart’s Getaway, So She Drew The Line And Faced The Fallout

Traveling with friends can be one of the best ways to make lasting memories.

But when her friend wanted to bring her new boyfriend on an already planned girl’s trip, one woman feared she would feel like a third wheel on her own vacation.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling my best friend I don’t want her boyfriend to come on my holiday vacation. My family and I go on Christmas vacation every year, and this year it’s just my mom and me. I decided to invite my best friend to have someone to go out with since my old mama doesn’t like to stay out too late. My mom had paid for the hotels, and we only had to pay for our flights.

But then her friend met someone new.

Since I invited my friend, she has started dating someone new who I have yet to hang out with and get to really know.

And she came to her with a huge request.

Today, she dropped the bomb on me that her boyfriend wants to come down for the second half of our trip so they can spend New Year’s together.

While she understood, she’s worried about the implications of this on her current plans.

I totally understand that with a new crush or love, you want to be together and have special moments, but I feel like I’m going to be turned into a third wheel on a vacation I invited her to be a part of. We are spending the first half in a quiet town in France and the second half in Paris, where we’ve both talked about going for a while. We planned to go out to bars and clubs together once my mom goes back to the hotel in the evening.

Her friend’s request has put a bad taste in her mouth.

I feel kind of used—like, okay, you’ll take the free hotel for the first half, but when we get to Paris, you’ll leave me for your boyfriend. Even if she did leave to go do stuff with her boyfriend, I’d feel awkward knowing we’re both in a country we talked about visiting together for so long but not hanging out with each other.

But now she feels like there’s tension between them.

When she asked today and I said I didn’t feel comfortable, she seemed upset, and we kind of dropped the conversation. I just had a whole girl trip planned out and now feel like including someone I barely know is just going to throw off the vibe. AITA to stick to my “no, he’s not welcome” stance even if it causes a rift in our friendship?

She couldn’t cave to the pressure, no matter what her friend says.

What did Reddit think?

This user doesn’t blame her one bit for sticking to this stance.

This commenter offers a potential script she can follow.

Her friend really shouldn’t have even suggested it in the first place.

It sounds like her friend should just plan a different trip altogether.

In this situation, the awkwardness was wroth standing her ground over.

It’s better to say no now than to feel awkward on her own vacation.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.