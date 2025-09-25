September 25, 2025 at 5:15 am

Her Boyfriend Has Lunch Once A Week With His Ex, But She Wants These One-On-One Meals To Stop

by Matthew Gilligan

Every relationship AND previous relationship is different…

But I think it’s safe to say that most of us probably wouldn’t be too thrilled if our current partners met up with their exes once a week…

That’s what this woman is dealing with, and she wants to know if she’s being unreasonable.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for telling my boyfriend I’m not okay with his weekly dinners with his ex?

“My boyfriend (29M) and I (27F) have been together for about 8 months now.

Things are good most of the time, except he still gets dinner every single week with his ex.

It’s the same restaurant, same night of the week, and with just the two of them.

Hmmm…

They dated for years but broke up a while ago. He says they’ve stayed close friends.

I didn’t love it, but I tried to be cool about it.

Then I finally met her.

She wasn’t openly rude but definitely had an attitude. She called me “the new one” and made little digs like how she got him into certain hobbies or spots he now takes me to.

It didn’t feel friendly. My friends who were there noticed it too.

She’s over it.

I told my boyfriend it makes me uncomfortable. I’m not asking him to cut her off but a weekly one-on-one dinner feels like a bit much for me, especially when she clearly doesn’t like me.

He says I’m overreacting and that it’s just a tradition. He offered to let me tag along.

But I don’t want to sit there getting passive-aggressively judged over dinner.

Now he’s upset and kind of pulling away.

Am I being unreasonable here?”

It sounds like he’s still dating his ex.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person said she’s NTA.

You can’t really blame her for being uncomfortable about this…

