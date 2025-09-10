Her Boyfriend Refused To Believe Her Directions To Locate The Garbage Bags, So When She Proved Him Wrong, He Was Forced To Eat His Words

Even the smallest household chores can spark the funniest misunderstandings (funny or frustrating, depending who you ask).

When one man went hunting for garbage bags, he was sure his girlfriend had given him bad directions.

As it turns out, the bags had been waiting for him the whole time — exactly where she told him they would be.

This is my life now My boyfriend and I have an almost 5-year-old daughter together. He took out the trash and says, “Did you use the last garbage bag?” I said, “No, they’re under the sink.”

Her boyfriend still isn’t getting it.

He says, “Where are they?” I said, “UNDER THE SINK.”

So he gives a weak attempt at searching for them.

He walks into the kitchen, comes back, and says, “They are NOT in the sink.”

She clarifies, more frustrated this time.

I said, “I did not tell you they were IN the sink, I told you they were UNDER the sink.” He is adamant that I told him they were in the sink.

He tries again, using absolutely no critical thinking skills at all.

He goes back in the kitchen and comes back holding an empty box. He says, “You did use the last one, the box is right here.” I said, “The roll fell out of the **** box, look under the **** sink. There is a whole roll of black garbage bags under there, I swear to God.”

Finally, blessedly, he finds them.

He goes back in the kitchen and finds the bags that are under the sink. He says, “Man, those things were really buried in there.”

It’s moments like these you have to find a sense of humor.

What did Reddit think?

Why not set her boyfriend up for another test she knows he’ll fail?

When has the place for trash bags ever been in the sink?

The ability to locate things seems to be a very desirable trait for a partner to have.

This seems to be a gendered issue.

The bags were finally retrieved, but in true couple’s fashion, not before an excessive amount of bickering.

She was right all along, but at what cost?

