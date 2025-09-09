Her Customer Left Her An Insultingly Small Tip On A $90 Bill, So She Didn’t Record It On The Computer And Now It Looks Like They Didn’t Tip At All

Lots of people don’t tip or barely tip, as any server can tell you.

“Keep the change, you filthy animal”

I am a server, so of course I work for tips. This table had a wonderful time. Their every need was met for about 2 hours. I enjoyed stopping by to check in on them throughout the evening. Fast forward to the end of the evening. I am putting in my tips and run across this annoyance.

I had to reread it. I give them the benefit of the doubt, as the payment was split between two cards. No, the other couple tipped appropriately for their portion. The charge was for $99.92, and they left me 8 cents… so the total would be $100. To begin, if you are going to not tip, that is your own decision. But really, pennies? They don’t even begin to cover my tip out for the table.

I didn’t bother to enter the .08 tip into the computer. I hope that the OCD itches them right in the brain when they check over their bank account. I hope that they recheck their bank account for days afterwards, just to see if the number changes. I get it, I round up on change as well. Integers just feel so nice, especially at intervals such as 100. Don’t do this at the cost of someone else’s livelihood. I won’t deign to accept it.

