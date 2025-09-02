Her Dad Is Pressuring Her To Have A Kid From His Prison Cell So He Can Be a Grandpa, But She Cannot Emphasize Enough How Uninterested She Is in That

Hey, so, some people don’t want to have kids.

Some people can’t have kids. There’s all kinds of reasons someone ends up not having kids.

LET THEM BE.

Don’t end up creating a situation like this:

aitah for telling my dad i’m not wasting 18 years of my life on some kid because he wants a grandchild? i F17 get calls from my dad every 2 weeks (he’s in prison). Every single time the topic of my future after college is brought up it’s “oh i want a grandkid, when you find the right one you’ll want kids” mind you he has two other daughters…

But she um…she doesn’t feel great about kids.

i HATE kids i despise them. i will never ever EVER want to be a mother, but my father is obsessed with the idea. since im the oldest daughter he’s always like “well since your the oldest you have to give me the first grandchild” i tell him everytime i hate kids. i even had to explain to him if the possibility came up of me being pregnant i would not keep it. today when we called the topic of family was brought up and i told him i hate kids like always.

That seems pretty clear cut.

But apparently it’s not.

he said “well i want a grandson” i told him im not going to throw away 18 years of my life for a child i know i dont want. he said give it to him then and i told him he chose the streets over his daughters why would i give him another kid? he got really mad then just said he loves me and hung up. i personally feel like i didnt say anything wrong because my father isnt the only person to say this. my family has the idea that its just a phase im going through when its not i really hate kids.

Pregnancy just isn’t for her.

i would never want to put my body through the struggles of pregnancy, and i honestly don’t care how rude it sounds. i have no personal beef with anyone who chooses to be mothers like congrats to you!! but i know for me as a person i dont want them EVER.

A little goes too long a way.

i can babysit sure but having my own yeah no!! i’ve never been interested in being a mother and i never will be. i know i hurt his feelings but i feel like if i don’t stand my ground the message will never get across. so aitah?

Let’s check in with the comments:

You’ve gotta live your own life.

You’re too young for this.

He’s not in the right here.

That’s a lot of yikes coming from behind those bars.

Turn and walk away.

