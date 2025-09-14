Her Friend Asked Her To Bake A Cake For Her Birthday, Then Took Back Offering To Pay Her For It

The unspoken expectations of birthday gifts are already a frigid topic as adults, but what about birthday FAVORS?

What would you do if your friend asked you to use your baking talents for a birthday cake she’d pay you for? Then turned around and expected a free one closer to the day?

One girl asked Reddit on how to handle this scenario.

Here’s what went down.

AITA if I charge my friend for a cake

It’s my friends birthday in a few days, and months ago she asked me to bake and decorate her birthday cake.

She knows that I regularly bake and sell cakes, so have lots of experience in that area.

I said yes, because I have never baked her birthday cake before.

A kind gesture.

At the time, she said she would pay me for the cake, and I said sure no problem.

A few months later, we have still been talking about me making the cake for her and I was asking for design and flavour ideas which were all good, other than the fact she wanted a different shaped cake and I would have to buy a new cake pan and some other decorations to go on it.

Hopefully she didn’t give an inch and take a mile.

Last week we were again talking about her cake – her birthday being in two weeks time atp – she said you don’t have to get me a present since you’re making my cake.

Uh oh.

At the time I didn’t bring it up since we were in a group setting, and I’m a non confrontational person, but she said she would pay me so I still got her a present and the present had already been bought.

So I’m in a tough situation of wether to just ask her if she is paying me and cause an awkward situation, or just forget about it and give her the £80 cake.

I wouldn’t have charged her that much since she is my friend, that is just the approx value of the cake I would be making, and the £30 present.

Yikes, that’s a tough one. And given that the comments were divided, it would seem Reddit felt the same.

Some voted to just give the friend the cake.



Others said the exact opposite.



And many reiterated.



A few felt both parties were at fault.



This recipe for this friendship is about to turn bitter.

I hope they can work it out.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.