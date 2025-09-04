Her Neighbor Is Old And Sick, But It Didn’t Stop Her From Telling Her Off

Lord let me never become the old, embittered person who lives to nag at others.

Because if I do, I’ll end up the antagonist in a story like this.

Check it out.

AITAH for making fun of my old sick neighbor? Alr sounds brutal but lemme give context.

And it’s a heck of a context, let me tell you.

This old neighbor has two sons. And my mom has two daughters. Me and my lil sister. This old woman had problems with that. She’d taunt mom that no one will take care of her when she’ll grow old cause she has daughters. And would literally harrass my mom 24/7. She’d often show up at our house to discuss how sons are better and mom should try again for a son.

Is this woman perhaps a Victorian ghost of some kind?

Fast forward a few years, her older son got a nice job, got married and moved away, doesn’t send money or anything, only visits when she invites them. Her younger son? Somehow landed a job that pays bare minimum.

Ok, nothing too crazy about either of those things, just a bit of an irony.

Another thing is that, we buy our groceries once a month for the whole month and the store guy delivers it at home as both my parents are busy. That women, she orders with us from the same store just so she won’t have to pay for deliver. We never told her anything. Ever.

Wait, is that how grocery delivery works?

I gotta start paying attention to my neighbors more.

So yesterday, the guy was late, I had fever but still went out to get groceries, when I was coming home I heard shouting from their house so I stopped and asked if everything is ok. Yk what she said? Since the deliver guy was late, she asked her younger son to get groceries but he shouted at her and left, she’s sick and she can’t go to the store. When she spotted the bags in my hand, she started accusing me of being jealous 🤡 why? Cause I didn’t tell her and went to get our own groceries, she’s sick and I should’ve asked if she needs anything before going. Then asked me to go and get her groceries again 🤡

I could spend a hundred lifetimes wondering how jealousy factors into that.

Ofc I said no and said “Oh well, instead of making your son a p****y, should’ve given birth to who actually has one” and left~ This morning she came to my house to complain that I’m a brat and instead of sending me to collage they should marry me off 🤡 I shouted from inside “you and your son with an unfinished college degree can f off” Did I get scolded by mom? Yes… So…AITAH?

Let’s…let’s see what the comments think:

Most people seemed to think all was fair in this war.

What was she expecting?

And again, WHAT ERA IS SHE FROM?

There’s nothing inherently mean about calling people out on their crap.

Especially when it’s been building for so long.

