Her Sister-In-Law Gave Baby Name Suggestions And Took The Rejections Personally, And Confessed They Were Names For Her Own Baby

AITA for not apologizing for my honest opinion on names that I had no idea my SIL was considering for her child? I was expecting my first child when my SIL Beth asked me what names my husband and I were considering. I told her we weren’t sharing the names yet. She rolled her eyes and said my husband told her the same thing and she thought that sucked. Beth and my husband are siblings for clarification. When I didn’t offer up any of the names we considered she started asking me what I thought of certain names. I remember four of the names she mentioned. For girls she brought up Constance and Eleanor and for boys she brought up Malcolm and David.

I told her I didn’t like those names, some were a little too boring and others were names that made me think of someone’s grandparent which wasn’t the vibe I liked. At the time I assumed she was trying to offer suggestions because she went from asking what we had to asking my opinion on those names. She mentioned so many of them and I forgot most since then. Two months after our talk Beth announced she was expecting a baby. I thought nothing of our prior conversation and two weeks after Beth’s announcement my son was born. Beth was acting weird around that time and my husband asked her if she was okay and said nothing was wrong. A few days ago Beth, who’s still pregnant, announced to social media the name of her daughter. We saw her a couple of days later for a family dinner and Beth said my husband shouldn’t have commented on her name post since I had made myself clear six months ago that I hated every name and I trashed all her baby name ideas for the baby. I told her I had no idea those were her baby names. I told her I had no idea she was pregnant six months ago. That I believed she was trying to suggest names for our son.

She said she hadn’t known for sure but suspected she was pregnant and she and her husband were talking about names and I should have realized. My husband asked how I would when she has pushed us to tell her what we were considering for our baby. My other SIL told Beth she needed to get over herself and if she’d been annoying me with what looked like baby name suggestions she didn’t have the right to be upset when the names she suggested were actually names she wanted. Beth said when I heard what her daughter’s name was I should have apologized. It was one of the names I forgot. My husband and other SIL said I didn’t need to apologize and their parents told Beth it was rude to bring it up like she did. They said we should talk about it 1:1 instead of over dinner if we had something to resolve. Beth said I should never have been so ugly with my honesty. AITA?

