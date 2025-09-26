Her Work MacBook Came Locked With The Previous Owner’s Account, So After Sending It Back To The Owner, She Had To Threaten Legal Action To Get It Back

Sometimes technology can be more of a headache than a helpful tool.

When one employee was given a MacBook Pro from her employer, she soon discovered it still had the previous owner’s Apple account on it.

So when she sent it back to the original owner for help, she soon found out that getting it back would be more of an uphill battle than she expected.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for threatening Charges? So, I had acquired a MacBook Pro from my work that, by some odd chance, was a used laptop.

So there was one big problem with this.

The previous owner still had their Apple account associated with it, and therefore I couldn’t wipe it without their password. I searched and found who the owner was and reached out to her for help.

The two reached a fairly unorthodox resolution.

She was, as I figured, unwilling to give me her password to reset the Mac. I agreed to send it to her to unlock it and ship it back, and I kept a written log of our conversation.

But soon their communication began to dry up.

After she received it, I asked for an update a week later and then again three days after that, but she did not respond.

So she decided to get the woman’s attention.

Today, I texted her saying, “Look, it is now three weeks since I’ve sent you the Mac and I haven’t heard any updates. If you don’t respond, I can only assume you are keeping it, and therefore if I don’t hear from you by the end of this week, I will pursue theft charges.”

Her strategy worked, but now she’s wondering if it was the right thing to do.

She immediately responded back and said she’d ship it out today. I guess we’ll find out. AITA for threatening to pursue theft charges?

Waiting politely got her nowhere, so she spoke up for her own best interests.

What did Reddit think?

This situation didn’t sit right with this commenter for several reasons.

Was this really the smartest thing to do? This commenter doesn’t seem to think so.

The company really should have been the ones to troubleshoot this issue.

This commenter thinks this stranger had it coming.

She made it abundantly clear that she wouldn’t sit around forever.

Sometimes a well-placed threat goes a long way.

