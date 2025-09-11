His Boss Treated Him Like Garbage, So He Left Work Early After He Gave His Two Weeks Notice

Some bosses just don’t get it…

No I’m not working overtime since I already told my last day was today. “It was 1994 and I was just laid off from my last job as general labor at a machine shop. Was seriously pounding the pavement when my middle brother calls me up and tells me about a job in a local machine shop. I’ve done a bit of machining while in the last shop but nothing where I would be actually doing setups and measurements, etc. I was really just the help but what the hell, nothing to lose.

Owner basically hires me on the spot at about $2 more than minimum wage at the time. For me I was just glad to have a job so I was doing fairly well considering it was only out of work for basically 3 weeks. Over the next 4 years I worked there but basically found out what verbal abuse from a boss really was. If you screwed up even in the most minor way he would scream at you for a solid 10 minutes. If he and his wife had an argument he would take it out on the few employees he had by screaming at whoever was in his sights that day. Finally it’s the end of 1998 and my brother and I are out looking for new jobs while still working at the shop. My brother happens to find a job and announces that he is giving his two weeks notice. For the boss this was very sudden and did not understand but when my brother tells him that he’s leaving for more money and benefits he actually coughed and said, “what, I pay every one of you what your worth.”

So we are all clear our current rate was $8.00/hr which literally meant that my best raise each year was $.35. At this point he tried like hell to figure out what the other employer was offering my brother but I was not about to tell him and neither were the other two employees at this point. We were all tired of his ****. Two weeks goes by and my brother is finally gone and now the **** really hits the fan. Now he has to get on the machines and do work he hasn’t needed to do in years. He couldn’t ask anyone else and no one had answered his adds for a machinist working for the meager amount he was offering. At this point I was working a complete center of CNC machines which included multi axis mills and a multi axis lathe for a large group of select parts. I could do a complete tear down and reset of all setups on the machines, write all the code for programming the machines (G & M code for those who know what I’m talking about), and also make just about make any part you can dream of on the main Haas mill. About 6 weeks goes by and another employee quits for “other” reasons but really is just more of his abuse.

He goes on a tirade for about a week and it’s at that point I know I need to step things up. Christmas is on Friday and it’s the Monday before and he comes into my shop center and hands me an envelope. I ask what’s up and he just says it your Christmas bonus. I thought I almost passed away right there. Been there almost 4 years and this never happened ever. After taxes it was nearly two weeks pay so I was elated. Time to do Christmas shopping for the parents. Later that night I sat down and realized it was really a bribe to hold me there as long as he could so he could hold me there. Fast forward to right after New Year’s and I get a call from what would become my next employer. We talked back and forth for about 2 weeks and then I waited. Third week into January and its Tuesday morning and just like clockwork he is riled about something insignificant but decides to take it out on me.

After he is done his tirade he stomps off and I head to the back of the shop to make a phone call. Speak to the employer and the shop foreman tells me I’m hired and asks when I can start. I say that I would like to offer my two weeks and he says absolutely, see you in two weeks from the Monday coming up. I hang up the phone and walk up front and wait till he turns around and I simply say “you have my two weeks” and then turn around and walk out of his office. About a minute later I see him stomping off to his house (shop was in a very large garage on his property). Lunch came and went and still no boss until about 2 pm and suddenly he shows up and starts saying that I’m very ungrateful for not just teaching you everything he knows but also for giving us a bonus that I didn’t deserve. At this point we had been on overtime since earlier last spring but he didn’t want to pay anyone what they requested so he was forced to have us all work overtime for almost the full year so far. With my brother gone it made things even more crazy but it was expected. On to his tantrum. I listened to his idiotic ramblings and finally just said I’m done. His final retort was that he should have never hired me in the first place. At that point the only way I can describe it was the break of a pencil in my head, that sudden crackle then clear break of the wood that is crisp and thorough.

I simply coughed to shut him up and said with that same clear tone that I heard in my head, “Today is my last day. No need to extend this 2 weeks.” He simply said fine and stomped off. This is actually where I thought I was feeling the best I had felt in a long time, i was wrong. 2 hours later I was finishing up packing away all my tools and I had finally shut down my machines for the last time and he walked back into the shop. He was livid. “What the hell are you doing, you still have work to do before you leave today.”

My response was, ” I’m not working additional O.T. since I already told you it was my last day”. With that last I picked up my last set of tool cases and left the shop, never to look back again. Hope you enjoyed my experiences and sorry for the long winded malicious compliance. For those who want to know the employer I moved to paid me 3x my old rate and yes they gave really good Christmas bonuses every year.”

