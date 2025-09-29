His Cousin Asked Him To Do The Language Translation Portion Of A Job Application For Her, But He Refused Because She Needs To Know How To Do It In The Job

Finding a good job can be a challenge, and if you can help a loved one to get a position, it is generally good to do.

What would you do if your cousin asked you to do a language translation portion of a job application for her since you were better at it?

That is what happened to the cousin in this story, and he refused because she would need to be able to do it herself in the job, but now she is mad.

AITA for refusing to help my cousin land a job? I (18m) was raised by my aunt (mom’s older sister) since my mom and dad had me when they were still teens.

Getting a good job can be a challenge.

My cousin(21f) is currently applying for jobs. She was contacted by one of the companies she applied to. The position requires good English skills. The description also states that those who speak Chinese get special consideration.

Wow, trilingual is very impressive.

They sent her a document to translate as a test. Now my cousin is trilingual (our language, English and Chinese). I’m only bilingual but my English is slightly better than hers.

This is obviously not allowed, and shouldn’t be done.

She already translated the document into Chinese but asked me to translate it into English for her, so she could focus on sending out more applications. Before I could say anything, my aunt told me not to.

I agree with the aunt in this situation.

She said that I won’t be able to help my cousin with her work when I’m in university, so my cousin should do it herself. That’s why I ended up refusing to help. My cousin is upset about this, saying I should try to be supportive AITA?

This is essentially cheating to help get a job, and it won’t help her in the long run.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, she needs to manage her time and effort better.

If she doesn’t have the skills, she shouldn’t get the job.

She has to know how to do the job herself.

This commenter says he can double check her work, but she needs to do it on her own.

This person says he is doing the best thing for her long term.

She needs to get the job on her own.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.