His Customer Tried To Steal Little Bottles Of Bourbon That Were Just 49 Cents Each, And He Chose To Be Arrested For It

Busted I was working in a liquor store in Florida and a guy came to the register with a soft drink. I guess he thought he was slick and pocketed two bourbon miniatures. They cost 49 cents each.

That wasn’t cheap enough for this customer.

I rang up his drink and 2 liters of the same brand of bourbon: $7.99 each. He yelled, asking what that was and I told him it was for the 2 bottles he stole. He said those were just the 49 cent minis. I told him pay what I rang up or we can let the police see what size he had in his pocket.

Justice was swift and ridiculous.

He opted for the police, screaming I was trying to rip him off. He ended up arrested, handcuffed, and taken to jail because he was too cheap to pay 98 cents for two shots.

