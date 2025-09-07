His Foreman Banned Him From Using His Phone To Check The Time, So He Bought A Pocket Watch And Made Sure The Guy Saw It

Some rules are just begging to be followed in the most annoying way possible.

What would you do if your foreman told you to stop checking the time on your phone and suggested you get a watch instead?

Would you just stop checking the time altogether?

Or would you do exactly what he said, but in a way he didn’t expect?

In the following story, one laborer finds himself facing this very decision and chooses the latter.

Here’s what he did.

Don’t be on your phone while on the clock. I was working for a site work/excavation company as a laborer on a pipe crew. I’m not a phone at work kind of guy. I don’t like texting all day while at work, and I’m not that involved in social media, so all I would use it for is to pull it out of my pocket real quick to check the time. The foreman I was working with said I couldn’t be on my phone while on the clock. I told him I was not on my phone; I was just looking at the time. He responded that if I wanted to look at the time, I should get a watch. Ok

He did what anyone would’ve done and bought a pocket watch.

I went to like 5 pawn shops until I saw a relatively cheap pocket watch and bought it so quickly. The next work day, I overly exaggerated my efforts to look at the time, making it look like I was trying to hide “phone use.” Of course, my foreman jumped right down my throat, “I told you no phone even to check the time.” “It’s not my phone, it’s my new pocket watch,” I said with a **** eating grin. He seethed as he walked away. He never bothered me about anything else, and shortly after, I went back to my usual crew, and it was no longer an issue.

Too funny! That’s one way to show that guy.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person dealt with an annoying manager just like that.

Talk about a false accusation.

This reader offers an alternative solution.

Now, that’s funny!

He didn’t see that coming!

At any rate, that foreman really needs to lighten up.

