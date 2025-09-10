His Girlfriend Hid And Damaged His Prosthetic Leg Because She Didn’t Want Him Going On A Trip With Friends, So He Told Her He Wants Her To Pay For A Replacement

I don’t want to influence anyone’s opinion before they read this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page, but I think this guy has to drop his girlfriend THIS INSTANT.

And you’ll see what I mean in just a minute…

Check out what happened and see what you think!

AITA For asking my GF to pay for a new prosthesis? “I (M24) had an auto accident over 2 years ago that resulted in a left leg knee amputation. I thought that would been the end of my active lifestyle. I loved all kinds of sports as a kid and I still do.

What a sad story.

I had a very hard time adjusting to my new normal. My parents were able to get me a prosthetic leg that allowed me to get back to running and going trips with my friends like we always do every summer. The guys were planning an RV trip on the weekend. We had already chosen a destination which was spending some time out in nature and getaway from stress. My girlfriend asked if she could come along. I told her no, this is a guy’s trip. I told her all my buddies’ girlfriends wanted to go but they were firm and put their foot down. She laughed at me for this, then tried to convince me to let her come cause she was feeling stressed out from being at home all the time.

Sorry, nope!

I already made up my mind. I wasn’t going to ruin the trip just because she wants to be on a guy’s trip. I promised her a trip when I get back, she got upset and didn’t like the idea. Later on, before I went to sleep, I took my prosthesis off as I do every night. This is my second prothesis. I’ve already completed a wearing schedule during first year and had to get another prosthesis to accommodate any physical changes I had. I woke up in the morning and I couldn’t find my prosthesis. I looked where I put it but it was gone. I asked my girlfriend who was doing heavy cleaning around the place, and she said she didn’t see it. I was confused because it was near my bed. I asked her to stop being childish and playing games and give back my prosthesis because I knew she took it.

This wasn’t cool at all.

She’s a bad liar couldn’t even deny it. She said she wanted to hide it so that I won’t go on that trip and leave her alone. I got mad at her for this. I was stunned to find my prosthesis hidden underneath an auto part in the garage and it had been damaged. It had a crack and it was obvious it no longer functions properly. I mean I could still wear it but can’t put my whole weight on it cause it would break. I yelled at her and showed her what she did. She said she didn’t mean it. I told her she did mean it because she was being childish and jealous over a trip and now she caused me $7,000 worth damage. I told her she ruined everything, that she owed me a new one and that she needed to pay for a new one. She got mad and left. I basically had to use my old crutches it felt absolutely horrible. I called the guys and told them I wasn’t coming. It’s been a few days, she’s mad that I’m still asking her to pay for a new prosthesis and called me an ******* for not apologizing and preferring a “plastic leg” over her. I had to call my parents today to tell them they told me she should at least help pay half the expense of a new prosthesis since she caused damage to it, and then consider my relationship with her. Have I been an ******* to her?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

And this person chimed in.

It sounds like he needs to find a new girlfriend ASAP.

Like, yesterday.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.